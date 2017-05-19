Multiple murder suspect arrives at Colquitt Co. courthouse

Peacock is accused of shooting the victims then, investigators say, burning the house down in an attempt to cover up the crime.More >>
Peacock is accused of shooting the victims then, investigators say, burning the house down in an attempt to cover up the crime.More >>
District Attorney Brad Shealy and his office are seeking the death penalty in the case against Jeffrey Peacock.More >>
District Attorney Brad Shealy and his office are seeking the death penalty in the case against Jeffrey Peacock.More >>
The Colquitt County Manager is preparing for what could be a death penalty case against Jeffrey Peacock. He is accused of killing his five friends and burning down their house.More >>
The Colquitt County Manager is preparing for what could be a death penalty case against Jeffrey Peacock. He is accused of killing his five friends and burning down their house.More >>
A grand jury has indicted Jeffery Peacock for his connection with a murder and arson investigation that began last May.More >>
A grand jury has indicted Jeffery Peacock for his connection with a murder and arson investigation that began last May.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Albany Museum of Art to reallocate $700,000 dollars from SPLOST V to financially support the estimated $7.5 million move.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Albany Museum of Art to reallocate $700,000 dollars from SPLOST V to financially support the estimated $7.5 million move.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved funding for the beginning phase of the Flint River Trails during a special called meeting on Friday.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved funding for the beginning phase of the Flint River Trails during a special called meeting on Friday.More >>
The Albany Police Department arrested two people after a robbery in the 1400 block of Dawson Road Thursday.More >>
The Albany Police Department arrested two people after a robbery in the 1400 block of Dawson Road Thursday.More >>
Dexter Carradine, 42, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.More >>
Dexter Carradine, 42, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.More >>
Deputies were called to a report shots fired around 7:20 last night in the 200 block of Grassy Flats Road in Colquitt.More >>
Deputies were called to a report shots fired around 7:20 last night in the 200 block of Grassy Flats Road in Colquitt.More >>