Multiple murder suspect arrives at Colquitt Co. courthouse

A grand jury has indicted Jeffery Peacock for his connection with a murder and arson investigation that began last May.

Colquitt Co. grand jury hands down indictment in Peacock case

The Colquitt County Manager is preparing for what could be a death penalty case against Jeffrey Peacock. He is accused of killing his five friends and burning down their house.

District Attorney Brad Shealy and his office are seeking the death penalty in the case against Jeffrey Peacock.

Peacock is accused of shooting the victims then, investigators say, burning the house down in an attempt to cover up the crime.

One year later: The Rossman Dairy Road murders

Jeffery Peacock, who has been in the Colquitt County Jail since May of 2016, accused of killing his five friends, arrived at the Colquitt County Courthouse just before 1:00PM.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:00PM.

WALB has been approved to be in the court room.

District Attorney Brad Shealy is seeking the death penalty in the case against Jeffrey Peacock.

"This tragic case clearly meets the statutory requirements for imposition of the death penalty as set forth in the Georgia code. I will be assisting Senior Assistant District Attorney Jim Prine of our Thomasville office, who will be the lead counsel," said Shealy.

He was indicted in March, facing with 14 charges, including malice murder.

Five people who Peacock knew well were killed: Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, Reid Williams, and Jordan Croft. Their bodies were found with bullet wounds, inside the burned-out house on Rossman Dairy Road, on May 15, 2016.

Jeffrey Peacock went from being the sole survivor of a tragic house fire to the suspect charged with murdering his friends.

Prosecutors have not elaborated on a possible motive.

