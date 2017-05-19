Chehaw hosts Briar Patch Music Festival

Chehaw is usually a pretty quiet place, but music will fill the air this weekend.More >>
The Albany Police said a missing person has been found.More >>
The Albany Police has asked for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person.More >>
As students at Monroe High School rehearsed for graduation, they said thanks to those who helped them reach their goals.More >>
Law enforcement is a small community, so when an officer is lost it's not just his or her department that feels the pain. The grief transcends that "thin blue line." Police Week will soon wrap up, but agencies continue honoring their fallen brothers and sisters, including in Cordele.More >>
The Albany Police Department said a woman and her neighbor held a suspected burglar until police arrived on the scene.More >>
