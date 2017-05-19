Chehaw hosts Briar Patch Music Festival

Morgan Burnette says Chehaw is excited for the opportunity to host this weekend's festival. (Source: WALB)

Visitors are encouraged to bring their RV or tent to camp out for the festival this weekend. (Source: WALB)

This stage will be occupied by over ten bands this weekend at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw is usually a pretty quiet place, but music will fill the air this weekend.

Over 10 bands will be performing for the annual Briar Patch Music Festival.

The festival is usually held in Damascus, but the area was damaged by storms in January.

There will be a few different genres highlighted, including rock and country.

This festival gives visitors a chance to camp in their RVs or tents and relax while enjoying the scenery that Chehaw has to offer.

"We're excited to be able to help these guys out, and bring them out here with our stage. This is exactly why we built this stage, to give people in the community a chance to hold their events out here," said Morgan Burnette, Director of Community Engagement.

Attendees are allowed to bring in your own chairs, coolers and food.

Beverages will also be for sale during the festival.

Tickets are $20 for a day pass or $30 for the weekend.

All ages are welcome at the festival

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10