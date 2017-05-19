Albany Museum of Art closer to making move downtown

During a special called meeting on Friday, the Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Albany Museum of Art to reallocate $700,000 dollars from SPLOST V to financially support the estimated $7.5 million move.

AMA executive director and museum representatives have said the move downtown would put them in closer proximity to other popular attractions like the Civil Rights Museum and Flint Riverquarium.

The museum also hopes to contribute to making a “vibrant” downtown.”

The AMA’s board of trustees has fully supported the move downtown after a destructive storm in January ripped off the museum’s roof at its current northwest Albany location.

The museum is looking at several buildings downtown including the Albany Herald building on Pine Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10