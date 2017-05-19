Co. commission approves SPLOST funds for ASU-downtown connector

Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved funding for the beginning phase of the Flint River Trails during a special called meeting on Friday.

Commissioners voted to reallocate more than $1 million from SPLOST III, IV and V to fund the ASU-Downtown segment.

The ASU-Downtown Connector would be the first segment of the Flint River Trails. It would allow ASU students to travel safely between the university’s east campus and downtown Albany.

The ASU-Downtown connector will serve as the base for future trails.

The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents announced that it would give the county $750,000 for the first segment.

The estimated total cost of the ASU-Downtown connector is around $1.7 million, according to Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee.

