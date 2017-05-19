Miller sheriff investigates shooting

A man remains hospitalized following a shooting in Miller County.

Deputies were called to a report shots fired around 7:20 last night in the 200 block of Grassy Flats Road in Colquitt.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was airlifted to a Dothan, Alabama hospital, where he underwent surgery.

So far no arrests have been made.

We are still working to get the name of the victim.