Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Dinosaurs are coming to Albany.

The Jurassic Tour is a family event featuring fun and educational activities centered around the prehistoric times.

The main exhibit features life-size moving dinosaurs.

Visitors can also enjoy a fossil dig, a virtual reality zone or the "Dino Bounce" area.

Jurassic Tour is Saturday and Sunday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

Tickets are available at the fairgrounds or online.

Adults are $20 and children are $25.

More information is available at the Jurassic Tour website.

