Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB) Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)
(Source: Jurassic Tour) (Source: Jurassic Tour)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dinosaurs are coming to Albany.

The Jurassic Tour is a family event featuring fun and educational activities centered around the prehistoric times.

The main exhibit features life-size moving dinosaurs.

Visitors can also enjoy a fossil dig, a virtual reality zone or the "Dino Bounce" area.

Jurassic Tour is Saturday and Sunday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

Tickets are available at the fairgrounds or online.

Adults are $20 and children are $25.

More information is available at the Jurassic Tour website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

    Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-05-19 07:57:40 GMT
    Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)

    The Jurassic Tour is coming to Albany and will feature moving dinosaurs along with fun and educational activities about prehistoric times.

    More >>

    The Jurassic Tour is coming to Albany and will feature moving dinosaurs along with fun and educational activities about prehistoric times.

    More >>

  • WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:05:23 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

  • The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:45:17 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly