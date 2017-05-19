WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
Source WALB Source WALB
Source WALB Source WALB
ADEL, GA (WALB) -

Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival.

Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   
Melissa, Yolanda, Jake and I were joined by dozens of WALB viewers at the Hive, for the broadcast. 

Festival organizers say the question they hear most, will there be enough daylilies available for everyone?

Adel Cook County Chamber of Commerce CEO Jerry Connell said "All  I can guarantee them that our daylily farms are close.  And when they come to the daylily festival, they run trucks back and forth to the gardens and to the farms all day long. "

The Adel Daylily festival will run from 8 to 4 Saturday in Adel, and more than 6000 people are expected to attend. We want to thank all the people who joined us in Adel Thursday

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:05:23 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

  • The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:45:17 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

  • Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:37:31 GMT
    (AP graphic)(AP graphic)

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly