WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival.

Thursday as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.

Melissa, Yolanda, Jake and I were joined by dozens of WALB viewers at the Hive, for the broadcast.

Festival organizers say the question they hear most, will there be enough daylilies available for everyone?

Adel Cook County Chamber of Commerce CEO Jerry Connell said "All I can guarantee them that our daylily farms are close. And when they come to the daylily festival, they run trucks back and forth to the gardens and to the farms all day long. "



The Adel Daylily festival will run from 8 to 4 Saturday in Adel, and more than 6000 people are expected to attend. We want to thank all the people who joined us in Adel Thursday

