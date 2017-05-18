Blazers drop opening game at NCAA Regional

Valdosta State will have to work their way out of the loser's bracket if they want to advance out of the NCAA South Regional after dropping Thursday's opener.

The Blazers couldn't get out of their own way, committing five errors in a 6-3 loss to Florida Southern. Only two of the Mocs' four runs were earned.

Cody Ilgenfritz went 2-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Clint Carr hit a two-run homer to lead the Blazers at the plate. Hunter Jones had a solid outing on the mound for VSU, allowing two earned runs over five innings. He struck out three.

But the Blazers' defense continually let them down

The Mocs took a 1-0 lead in the first before adding an unearned pair of runs in the third, thanks to an error at third.

VSU dented the scoreboard in the 5th on a Ryan Slaughter RBI single, and cut the deficit to 5-3 in the 7th on Carr's two-run homer.

Florida Southern added an insurance run in the 8th, thanks to two more Blazers errors.

Valdosta State will drop down to the loser's bracket, and play for their season Saturday afternoon against Nova Southeastern or Tampa. That game is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. first pitch.

