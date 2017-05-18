Wanted convicted felon arrested after Bainbridge car wreck

A wreck in Bainbridge lead to the arrest of a convicted felon Thursday morning.

Bainbridge Public Safety said Derrick Derrell Carter, 25, was traveling down Hubert Dollar Drive and clipped several signs.

The car came to a rest at the intersection of Cox Ave at the Bill Reynolds Sports Park.

When officers arrived, they searched the car and found ammunition for a .22 caliber handgun as well as a bag of spice.

They also found a loaded .22 caliber handgun nearby that officers said Carter tried to hide.

Carter was wanted for an active felony probation warrant and was taken to the Decatur County Jail.

He is facing several charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.

