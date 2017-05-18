Lee Co. first responders get new rescue truck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. first responders get new rescue truck

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You will soon see a new rescue truck driving around in Lee County. 

Officials with the Lee County Public Safety Department said the truck is bigger and better than any of the others. 

First responders will now have the equipment for any type of rescue. 

The last time the department got a rescue truck was 13 years ago.

Money from SPLOST six paid for the truck.

Interim Fire Chief David Forrester said he's thankful people in the county have continued to support the penny tax.  

"It's very important for public safety. Without SPLOST funding some of these projects it would be impossible to have them," said Forrester. 

The new truck will carry high angle rescue equipment and confined space rescue equipment that did not fit in the old truck. 

