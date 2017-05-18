Two arrested after Albany snatch and grab robbery

Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Albany Museum of Art to reallocate $700,000 dollars from SPLOST V to financially support the estimated $7.5 million move.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Albany Museum of Art to reallocate $700,000 dollars from SPLOST V to financially support the estimated $7.5 million move.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved funding for the beginning phase of the Flint River Trails during a special called meeting on Friday.More >>
Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved funding for the beginning phase of the Flint River Trails during a special called meeting on Friday.More >>
The Albany Police Department arrested two people after a robbery in the 1400 block of Dawson Road Thursday.More >>
The Albany Police Department arrested two people after a robbery in the 1400 block of Dawson Road Thursday.More >>
Dexter Carradine, 42, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.More >>
Dexter Carradine, 42, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.More >>
Deputies were called to a report shots fired around 7:20 last night in the 200 block of Grassy Flats Road in Colquitt.More >>
Deputies were called to a report shots fired around 7:20 last night in the 200 block of Grassy Flats Road in Colquitt.More >>