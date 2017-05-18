Two arrested after Albany snatch and grab robbery

The Albany Police Department arrested two people after a robbery in the 1400 block of Dawson Thursday.

According to reports, a man entered the store around 5:17 p.m., grabbed the cash register and ran out of the store.

It wasn't clear how much money was in the register.

He then got into a blue Ford Explorer that left the scene driving North on Edgewood Lane.

At around 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Travis Richardson, and Christina Richardson, both 29, behind the Palace in on North Slappey Blvd. for the crime.

