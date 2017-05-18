Man breaks into Baker Co. home with ax, arrested after getting shot

A man shot in Baker County faces several charges after investigators say he broke into his girlfriends home with an ax.

Deputies say once Virgil Holton, 36, of Mitchell County got inside the home on Travelers Rest Road, his girlfriend hid and called her brother who arrived with a friend.

They say when Holton left the house he opened fire on the men with a shotgun.

They weren't hit.

One of them shot back hitting Holton in the head and chest with a small caliber handgun.

The Sheriff and a deputy arrived and took him into custody.

He was treated for his wounds.

He's being held in the Calhoun County Jail on burglary, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.

