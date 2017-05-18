Bainbridge Public Safety swears in new K9

Bainbridge Public Safety has a new officer on duty with four paws!

Kenzo was sworn in as a K9 officer on Tuesday night.

He will be working with Officer Jayson Myers as a narcotics dog.

Myers said he's excited to start the job with his new partner.

"I guess more along the lines of accomplishment, I was happy and proud of him and myself. Its been a long training process. I was happy to get it done and know we defeated everything," said Myers.

Kenzo and Myers just completed 4 weeks of training in Dooly County.

