Bainbridge Public Safety swears in new K9

Fire Weather Forecast May 18-19, 2017More >>
A man shot in Baker County faces several charges after investigators say he broke into his girlfriends home with an ax.More >>
They believe that he apparently fell asleep at the wheel, woke up, and over corrected the car and it went off the road.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety has a new officer on duty with four paws! Kenzo was sworn in as a K9 officer on Tuesday night. He will be working with Officer Jayson Myers as a narcotics dog. Myers said he's excited to start the job with his new partner.More >>
The Albany Police has asked for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person.More >>
