GA Supreme Court Chief Justice visits Grady Co.

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
GRADY CO., GA (WALB) -

Folks in Grady County got a special visit this morning from the Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.

Justice Harris Hines participated in the county's law day celebration.

Community member were able to see a day in the life of a judge, watching over civil and criminal hearings.

Justice Hines said believes programs like this are important, often times people are scared or lacking knowledge of the legal system.

"I think whats scary is that they don't understand it's a complicated complex system. and two because the judges have so much power it's probably a little scary to them," said Justice Hines.

The event was held Thursday morning from 8 am until noon.

It was wrapped up with a question and answer session done by Justice Hines.

