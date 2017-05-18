Missing Albany man found

The Albany Police Department have canceled a missing persons report.

APD said David Sherman Jr. has been found after an alert was issued Thursday afternoon.

He was first reported missing on May 16.

Officials asked for the public’s help after he had been missing for two days.

They also said he suffers from Schizophrenia and he is currently off of his medication, initiating the alert for him.

