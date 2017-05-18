APD issues missing persons alert - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD issues missing persons alert

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police has asked for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person.

APD said David Sherman Jr. is missing and was last seen on May 16.

Officials say he suffers from Schizophrenia and he is currently off of his medication.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Albany Police.

