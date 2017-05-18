Organization reduces summer camp fees for families

It's that time of year when many parents may be scrambling to find great camps for their children this summer.

One organization wants everyone to know that they are offering their best rate in 25 years.

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany Board of Directors voted Wednesday evening to reduce their registration fee by 70 percent.

They did this because the community is still recovering from the January storms, and this deep discount will provide some financial relief for families.

It will now cost just $150 to send a child to their popular all-day, 8-week summer camp.

"These prices are lower than they have been since probably the mid-90's if not earlier. So we assume that things will fill up really quickly. We are going to have two registration rodeos, one this Saturday and then the following Saturday, at each of our units so they can go and sign up,” said Marvin Laster, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany.

The camp is for children ages 6 to 12 and will be STEM based, with science, technology, arts and math.

The program leaders are also incorporating extras like music mini-camps.

The camp runs from May 30th to July 22nd.

For more information, you can call 229-439-0196.

