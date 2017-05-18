Medical student housing complex to open soon

The Medical College of Georgia's new student housing in Albany is set to open soon.

The school’s associate dean says the "first-class" living experience will help retain top pharmacists and physicians.

FlaggStone, the $8 million medical student complex located just a few blocks away from Phoebe's main campus, will be officially christened at Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

Students from MCG, the University of Georgia's Pharmacy School, and Phoebe family medicine residents will be able to live in the facility which can house up to 40 people.

MCG's Associate Dean, Doug Patten, admitted South Georgia can be a "tough recruit" for all industries, not just medicine.

But, he has found once people get here, and know the community, they will stay.

"If you have a good experience in a location when you are training there, you are much more likely to consider that as an opportunity for you to establish your practice. So that is true for pharmacists and it is true for physicians. We believe continuing to attract the best students to that area will help to fill that pipeline," said Doug Patten, M.D., Associate Dean, Medical College.

The public is invited to the ribbon cutting on May 23rd at 10 a.m.

