Lee County files paperwork for new hospital

Lee County leaders say that they have filed the Certificate of Need application with the Georgia Department of Community Health, for permission to build a new hospital near Ledo Road.

County Commission Vice Chairman Billy Mathis said in a release that Lee Co. Medical Center will provide high quality medical care to Lee County, and the surrounding area.

Chamber of Commerce President Winston Oxford said the county is committed to providing quality healthcare for generations.

Representatives from Phoebe released the following statement:

“For more than 100 years, Phoebe has remained committed to providing cutting edge care to local citizens in need. It’s an enormous responsibility our local volunteer board takes seriously. It’s the reason we continuously look for ways to elevate the level of care available for people in southwest Georgia. We’ve increased access to primary care, invested tens of millions of dollars in charity care, and added specialties allowing patients to get lifesaving treatments close to home, without having to travel to Atlanta or Jacksonville. This level of service simply doesn’t exist in most other cities the size of Albany across the country. We are glad that some information is finally becoming available about this new venture after months of closed-door discussions and virtually no public discourse. Like all southwest Georgians, especially the taxpayers of Lee County, we are anxious to learn more about this proposal. Many questions remain unanswered, and we hope, moving forward, that Lee County leaders and those behind this venture will now be forthcoming about the project and its potential impacts on taxpayers. As Phoebe has done for the last 100 years, we will continue to embrace change and deliver on our mission to provide the best possible care for our community.”

