Woman dies in Moultrie wreck

Police say that Patricia Cooper, 53, of Norman Park, died when when a truck hit her car in the driver's side door.

She was the driving her car in the middle of the intersection of Sixth Street and Second Avenue, Northeast.

The collision happened around 11:20 Wednesday morning.

This is the third fatal wreck in the WALB viewing area in two days.

