Woman dies in Moultrie wreck

Police say that Patricia Cooper, 53, of Norman Park, died when when a truck hit her car in the driver's side door.
She was the driving her car in the middle of the intersection of Sixth Street and Second Avenue, Northeast.
The collision happened around 11:20 Wednesday morning.
This is the third fatal wreck in the WALB viewing area in two days.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.