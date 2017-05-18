Albany woman could face retrial after hung jury

The Dougherty District Attorney says he has not decided if he will re-try a 24 year old Dougherty County woman, after a jury hung on four charges that she stole her disabled parents' money.

Ashlyn Hatcher was acquitted on seven counts.

Friday, a Dougherty County Superior Court Jury delivered its verdicts, after it heard the evidence on 11 charges of financial transaction card theft or fraud.

Hatcher was arrested in August 2016 by Dougherty County Police, and charged with using her father's bank card to steal their money.

District Attorney Greg Edwards has not given a time table on when he might make his decision on a possible retrial of Hatcher.

