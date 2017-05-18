Two arrested on tax charges

Tangella Hill being taken into custody (Source: WALB)

Investigators from the Georgia Department of Revenue and District Attorney's Office have arrested two people at H&P Financial Services on Broad Avenue for filing fraudulent tax returns.

Investigators obtained five arrest warrant for the owner, Tangela Hill, and her business partner, Wayne Phillips. Their homes are being searched today.

Investigators say H&P Financial have been filing fraudulent tax returns for years.

Their office is right next to the Dept. of Revenue office. Investigators went undercover this year to investigate what is happening.

They say Hill has been filing fraudulent W2's, inflated withholding and schedule A and C fraud, to increase revenue returns. Customers have given her bad reviews on her Facebook page that even specifically say that she does this.

The Department of Revenue started blocking her filings last year.

