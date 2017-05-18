Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

A case that had remained unsolved for over a decade will soon be marked as 'Closed.'

Three men have been charged in the June 2006 murder of Anthony Dale Vickers, 36, of Waycross. His burned body was found near the intersection of Georgia Highway 122 and Clough Bay Road in Ware County. An autopsy found that Vickers died of a gunshot wound.

Recently, agents with the GBI, Ware County Sheriff’s Office, and Waycross Police Department developed new information that led to the arrests of Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38. All three are charged with murder.

Faison was arrested in Waycross and is being held in the Ware County Jail. Carradine was served with his arrest warrant at Autry State Prison in Pelham, where he is currently incarcerated on separate charges.

Hall was arrested by the Jefferson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office in Independence, Missouri, where he now lives. He will be extradited to Georgia.

Anyone with information about Vickers’ murder is asked to call the GBI in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at (912)-287-4325, or the Waycross Police Department at (912) 287-2929.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10