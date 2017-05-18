Summertime lightning safety - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The school year is coming to an end, meaning your family might be spending more time outside this summer.

While you are relaxing at the pool, lake or beach, it is important to keep weather safety in mind.

Most lightning fatalities occur when people are caught outdoors in the summer months. 

Sea breeze thunderstorms are common this time of the year, with each storm capable of producing hundreds of lightning strikes.

In 2016, Georgia had over half a million (511,977) cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

Each one of those lightning strikes are 50,000°F, or 5 time hotter than the surface of the sun. 

Most lightning strikes stretch out 5 to 15 miles from a storm, but the Kennedy Space Center has documented lightning striking almost 90 miles away from a thunderstorm's anvil.

If you have outdoor plans, make sure you have a safe place to go in case of a storm.

"When thunder roars go indoors, if you can hear the thunder that means the lightning is close enough to strike you. Being in your home is a safe place from lightning and thunder, and also your vehicle is safe," said First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

Georgia ranks in the top ten for lightning fatalities by state with 11 deaths from 2006 to 2015.

If you follow these tips, that number can be lowered in the future.

