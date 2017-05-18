Turf grass used around the world grown in Cook Co.

The grass is shipped around the world (Source:WALB)

For some folks in Cook County, grass is more than just the green stuff in their yard. It’s something to be proud of.

Pike Creek Turf has laid sod just down the road and as far as Dubai.

The Atlanta Braves, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Marlins all lace up and step out on turf from the company.

“We often say we’re not selling the land. We’re just selling the sod," Owner Kim Boling said. "So, then, its preserved for us. This is a great area for us.”

Pike Creek Turf has around 2500 acres of sod in production in Cook County.

