Welcome signs to greet Adel drivers

Police say that Patricia Cooper, 53, of Norman Park, died when when a truck hit her car in her driver's side door.More >>
The Dougherty District Attorney says he has not decided if he will re-try a 24 year old Dougherty County woman, after a jury hung on four charges that she stole her disabled parents' money.More >>
Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.More >>
Living in Georgia may be contributing to the aging of your skin.More >>
The new Sylvester police chief is promising big changes at the police department, including better pay for the officers.More >>
