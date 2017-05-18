Welcome signs to greet Adel drivers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Welcome signs to greet Adel drivers

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Connect
The sign will greet drivers (Source:WALB) The sign will greet drivers (Source:WALB)
The project should be completed soon (Source:WALB) The project should be completed soon (Source:WALB)
Jerry Connell, Chamber President (Source:WALB) Jerry Connell, Chamber President (Source:WALB)
ADEL, GA (WALB) -

As we broadcast from The Hive, across from the Chamber of Commerce, in downtown Adel, those traveling through that city will soon be greeted by new welcome signs on Route 37.

The signs are being put up on the east and west side of town.

The design will feature day lilies. A grant from the Georgia Department of Economic Development helped pay for the project.

Other local funds also contributed to installing the sign.  

“What’s good is we never had a nice monument sign that told the world that we’re Adel, we’re the city of day lilies and we’re here to stay,” Jerry Connell, Adel-Cook Co. Chamber of Commerce President, said.

The project will be completed in just a few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Woman dies in Moultrie wreck

    Woman dies in Moultrie wreck

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:50:45 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    Police say that Patricia Cooper, 53, of Norman Park, died when when a truck hit her car in her driver's side door. 

    More >>

    Police say that Patricia Cooper, 53, of Norman Park, died when when a truck hit her car in her driver's side door. 

    More >>

  • Albany woman could face retrial after hung jury

    Albany woman could face retrial after hung jury

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:27:50 GMT
    (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office)(Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The Dougherty District Attorney says he has not decided if he will re-try a 24 year old Dougherty County woman, after a jury hung on four charges that she stole her disabled parents' money.

    More >>

    The Dougherty District Attorney says he has not decided if he will re-try a 24 year old Dougherty County woman, after a jury hung on four charges that she stole her disabled parents' money.

    More >>

  • Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:37:31 GMT
    (AP graphic)(AP graphic)

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly