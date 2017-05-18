Welcome signs to greet Adel drivers

The project should be completed soon (Source:WALB)

As we broadcast from The Hive, across from the Chamber of Commerce, in downtown Adel, those traveling through that city will soon be greeted by new welcome signs on Route 37.

The signs are being put up on the east and west side of town.

The design will feature day lilies. A grant from the Georgia Department of Economic Development helped pay for the project.

Other local funds also contributed to installing the sign.

“What’s good is we never had a nice monument sign that told the world that we’re Adel, we’re the city of day lilies and we’re here to stay,” Jerry Connell, Adel-Cook Co. Chamber of Commerce President, said.

The project will be completed in just a few weeks.

