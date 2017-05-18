GHSA will hear appeal on controversial Johns Creek-Lee Co. ruling

A day after a controversial ruling helped Lee County to advance to the GHSA Class AAAAAA state baseball championship, the Trojans' spot may not be confirmed.

The Georgia High School Association tells WALB Sports they have granted an appeal hearing to Johns Creek, who is protesting a ruling made at the end of Wednesday's Game 2.

GHSA Coordinator of Officiating Ernie Yarbrough tells WALB Sports the Gladiators will make their case to the association's executive committee Friday. Both schools have been notified of the hearing, and will be allowed to have representatives present.

In the bottom of the 7th with the game tied 3-3 and the bases loaded, Lee County walked the Johns Creek batter to send in the game-winning run. While the Gladiators were celebrating in front of their dugout, Lee Co. head coach Brandon Brock appealed to the home plate umpire the Gladiator runner on second never advanced and touched third.

The umpires and GHSA officials conferred on the field before ruling that runner out, and negating the game-winning run. That ended the 7th inning, and Lee County won in extras.

According to Yarbrough, the National Federation of State High School Associations rules do not address this type of situation directly. Johns Creek is appealing that no Lee County player ever tagged third base, meaning the runner should not be called out.

If Johns Creek appeal is held up by the GHSA Executive Committee, the Gladiators' run on the bases loaded walk will be scored and Johns Creek will be declared the Game 2 winner. Game 3 would then be rescheduled in Leesburg.

Lee County could also appeal that decision to the GHSA Board of Trustees.

Whatever the end result is, the GHSA will need to make a final ruling quickly. The state championship games are scheduled to begin on May 24, and are being held at minor league baseball stadiums in Rome and Savannah.

