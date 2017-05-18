Editorial: Flaggstone will help healthcare

I’m Dr. Doug Patten, Associate Dean of the Medical College of Georgia’s Southwest Clinical Campus here in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Next week, the ribbon will be cut on an amazing new example of the successful partnership between MCG, Phoebe, and our community.

Flaggstone is a student housing complex adjacent to Phoebe that is unique in the healthcare world. It will provide state-of-the-art apartment living for students doing clinical rotations here through MCG and the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. It will also be available to residents completing their training through the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency.

All three of those programs have been incredibly successful at attracting high quality young medical professionals to south Georgia for training. Many of them have decided to stay here to practice, improving access to care for southwest Georgians. Flaggstone, will help us attract even more of the country’s brightest young medical students.

But it has many more benefits.

The project supported Albany’s economy by using local contractors for the vast majority of the work. It’s also giving a boost to downtown redevelopment by having young professionals live downtown. And it has strengthened this community’s reputation as a regional hub for quality healthcare delivery and education.

Flaggstone is named after Judge Francis Flagg Putney, whose generous donation 107 years ago, led to the construction of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in honor of his mother. This project continues that legacy of philanthropy.

More than $3.5 million for the $8 million project has come from donors, including Phoebe’s all-volunteer Auxiliary and personal donations from more than 1,600 Phoebe employees.

We should all be grateful for their support, for Phoebe’s leadership and for this fine new addition to our community that will have a lasting impact on southwest Georgia.

