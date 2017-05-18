Thomasville High school student killed in wreck

Law enforcement confirms that Travis Island, 19, who was was set to graduate tomorrow, lost his life in a wreck just after 2:30 this morning, in a crash just south of South Eden Plantation on Highway 319.

They believe that he apparently fell asleep at the wheel, woke up, and over corrected the car and it went off the road.

The car flipped over and hit a tree.

A young woman in the car had minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10