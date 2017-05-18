Thomasville High school student killed in wreck

Law enforcement confirms that Travis Island, 19, who was was set to graduate tomorrow, lost his life in a wreck just after 2:30 this morning, in a crash just south of South Eden Plantation on Highway 319.
They believe that he apparently fell asleep at the wheel, woke up, and over corrected the car and it went off the road.
The car flipped over and hit a tree.
A young woman in the car had minor injuries.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.