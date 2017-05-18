Wildcats sweep to earn another state title berth

Two games. Two early leads for the Schley County Wildcats.

That was the story of the Class A-Public state semifinals between Schley County and Telfair County Wednesday in Ellaville.

In Game 1, the Wildcats grabbed a 3-0 lead after one. In Game 2, the Schley offense exploded for 10 runs in the 1st and seven more in the second.

After it all, the Cats are headed to the state title series for the second time in three years.

Schley swept Telfair Co. 6-2 and 18-1 to advance. The Wildcats will play the winner of Charlton Co. and Gordon-Lee, who split the first two games of their series Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10