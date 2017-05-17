New senior assisted living complex breaks ground in Leesburg

A $10 million project will soon benefit residents in Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The official groundbreaking ceremony for a senior assisted living development was held on Wednesday.

The complex will assist patients with Alzheimer's in Leesburg.

There will be a total of 68 beds and 65 apartments.

About 60 employees will be hired for the new complex.

"Our jobs are getting a little more difficult, that we're having to improve our services and our care delivery, especially on a clinical side as we continue to grow as an industry," explained Chief Executive Officer Alex Salibarria.

"Life works well in Lee County and it truly does, but life can always get a little better in the community. And thanks to the investment of the folks at Oakland, life is fixing to get a little bit better," said Lee County Chamber of Commerce President Winston Oxford.

It's expected to be completed early next year.

Residents can expect to move in by march 2018.

