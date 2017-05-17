Albany residents excited to see storm rootballs removed

Albany city leaders hope to remove all rootballs by the June 15th deadline. (Source: WALB)

The buzzing noise of trucks is a sign that residents will soon be able to take their yards back.

"To have these two stumps in the present time I couldn't really complete a good cleanup," said Alvin Cannon.

It's a daily task Cannon does when he's not at work.

On Wednesday morning, he saw three city workers removing stumps out of his yard. It was a welcome sight.

"I shook all of their hands and told them thank you," said Cannon.

Cannon has lived on the 1700 block of Whisperwood for the past eight years. He's never witnessed devastation like that of the January 2nd tornado.

And for the past four months, it's been an eyesore on his lawn.

But despite the delay in the storm efforts, he's thankful.

"I thank God that when the trees that did fall in the yard they went the opposite way," explained Cannon, and not on his home.

The gigantic rootballs could be health hazards, some residents said the rootballs are attracting bugs and even snakes.

"I was just be cautious of your surroundings especially with the snakes and even with the bugs," said Albany Marketing Manager Monique Broughton Knight.

Knight said they have city employees even volunteering their time to remove them.

A job that isn't easy or cheap.

"Some of the businesses around here, Yancey and Concrete enterprise, they have loaned us equipment," explained Knight.

"Hey it's wonderful, you know it's not any words to come to me to thank them enough," said Cannon.

Albany city leaders hope to remove all rootballs by the June 15th deadline.

