ATC's nursing program gets accredited

Albany Tech's nursing program expects to attract more students after earning accreditation.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing recognized ATC's program.

The news comes as Albany State University Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is currently on conditional approval from the Georgia State Board of Nursing.

Tech officials said nursing students should review all school's accreditation..

"That's something any nursing student should investigate, because it will allow you to move forward in your nursing career. I do think we'll have an influx of students, not because of what is going on around us, but because of who we are," said ATC Nursing Program Director Latrona Lanier.

Albany Tech nursing students currently have a 100 percent pass rate.

And the number of nursing students enrolling at the college has tripled over the past three years.

