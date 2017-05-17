New Sylvester police chief making big changes at the department

The new Sylvester police chief is promising big changes at the police department, including better pay for the officers. (Source: WALB)

The new Sylvester police chief is promising big changes at the police department, including better pay for the officers.

Anson Evans was hired as the new police chief in April.

Prior to the role, Evans was the former police chief of Jeffersonville, Georgia.

He also spent 29 years with the Dekalb Police Department.

Evans said he plans to add more community programs to build better relationships with residents.

"Getting the community really involved in what the police department is doing. As you know, we're in an era of transparency between the police and the community and that's very important," explained Evans.

Evans also plans to address the pay disparity.

He's already eliminated two positions, one being an administration role, to increase his officers' pay.

Evans hopes that will also help raise morale.

Evans replaced Sylvester's Interim Police Chief Kenneth Washington.

