"Movies in the Park" returns to Albany

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany's popular "Movies in the Park" is back with a new summer series.

Families can gather along the banks of the picturesque Flint River to catch a flick.

The first movie is slated for the weekend in June.

“Larger cities do this kind of thing all of the time. It just creates an opportunity for the community to come together and for everybody to come enjoy it,” said LaToya Cutts, Albany’s Downtown Manager.

Starting June 3rd, a new movie will air every other Saturday all summer.

"Movies in the Park" is free for all to enjoy and starts at sunset.

The first movie hasn't been announced, but the title is expected to be announced in the coming week.

