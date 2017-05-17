Students raise thousands for Thomas Co. humane society

Folks from Thomas County Federal Bank presented a check to the Thomas County humane society as part of the Coins for Critters fundraiser.

More than $6,000 was raised over the past year.

Students at both Thomasville city schools and Thomas County schools participated.

They said it's exciting to be able to raise such a big amount of funds for a good cause.

"I like to see all of the animals getting new homes and to not be sick anymore," said Gatlin Majors, Student.

"That made me so happy just to think that they were so generous to do things just to help the animals," said Tiann Taylor.

The school with the highest money raised was Cross Creek Elementary.

Thomas County federal matched that amount with their donation.