Lee Co. Public Safety Dept. gets new equipment

First responders with the Lee County Public Safety Department are stepping up their safety precautions.

On Wednesday the department received new multi-gas monitoring equipment.

The money came from a $10,500 grant from Colonial Pipeline.

This device will be used to alert firefighters if a deadly gas is present before they go in a building.

It can detect four different deadly gasses, including explosives.

One of the devices will be put on all six fire trucks in the county.

"A lot of gases do not have odor, so you don't know they are present. And you can actually die from inhaling the gases," said Interim Fire Chief David Forrester. "So it protects the firefighters."

The devices can also be used if a homeowner reports a gas leak.