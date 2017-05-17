Disaster Recovery Committee formed in Thomas County

Folks are coming together in Thomas County, forming a committee to help out with future storm relief.

The Wiregrass Disaster Recovery Committee was created after the January 22nd tornadoes.

The group is hoping to raise $25,000 to keep in a foundation fund in the case that another storm hits, and folks need help.

More than 60 people attended the first committee meeting.

"They all pledged their support to get behind us as an organization to make sure that nobody fell through the cracks in their time of need," said Justin Kuhns, WDRC Chair.

While cleaning up January 22nd tornado damage, more than $12,000 has already been spent in Thomas County helping two families rebuild their homes.

