YMCA CEO speaks out after kid left in bus

Officials at the Albany Area YMCA are speaking out after a six-year old child was left on a bus earlier this week.

CEO Dan Gillan assures it won't happen again.

But the mother of the child said she's still not happy.

It was a 90-degree day on Monday when the six-year-old girl was accidentally left on a bus in the parking lot.

She had fallen asleep during the transport from school to the YMCA. Her mother doesn't want to go on camera, but is grateful an Albany Utilities worker got her off the bus.

"The confidence parents place in the Y to put their children in our care has been brought into question this week," said CEO of the YMCA Dan Gillan.

Gillan admits Monday's incident was a mistake by the staff, but said it will never happen again.

The mother said her child had been going to the after-school program for the last two years and loves it.

Her biggest concern is the safety of the children during transportation from school to the program. She said she's not happy with how the situation has been handled.

Gillan said her parents were called after YMCA officials determined what exactly happened, so they could give the parents as much information as possible.

"It does boil down to human execution of those procedures," said Gillan.

Standard procedure is that the buses are checked multiple times from back to front after the kids are dropped off.

"We need to do a better job to make sure they are done consistently," explained Gillan.

Gillan said he took disciplinary action with the employees involved. He's met with all employees to make sure everyone is aware of the procedures.

"Everyday since it's occurred, I've been down there more deliberately of course because I want to see we have in fact been following these procedures and keeping kids safe," said Gillan.

The mother said her child is back at the YMCA after school program, but she is no longer riding the bus to get to the YMCA.

