South GA drug agents see rise in fentanyl shipped from other countries

Drug agents said they are seeing a lot of cases of fentanyl in Thomas County.

Some of it is coming in from overseas.

The drug is suspected to be the cause in an overdose death just last week.

"It doesn't take a lot, and that's what's making it so hard to combat," said Louis Schofill, Drug Squad Commander.

A lethal opioid that Thomas County drug agents said is being trafficked into the country from countries like China.

In such small amounts, agents say it's hard to track.

"If all that you need is a grain of rice amount, then if you ship in just a couple ounces in a zip lock back you can ship it in a regular envelope," said Schofill.

Just last week a Thomas County man died from a drug overdose, drug agents said fentanyl could have been the cause.

Another death was reported back in October with results testing positive for fentanyl.

"It slows down everything, and if it slows down too much your heart rate and breathing can simply stop,"

Recently, Thomas County drug agents teamed up with Cairo Police to intercept packages containing flakka and fentanyl at a local car wash.

Those packages were shipped from Hong Kong.

"The narcotics unit here, drug agents, do a good job trying to keep a lid on it being really aggressive. When we do find these things, we go after them really hard," said Schofill.

Since fentanyl comes in such small amount, drug agents say that they are seeing it more often being mixed in with other drugs like cocaine and meth.

"We've seen it mixed with all of drugs, everyday we get surprised by what we see," said Schofill.

Although fentanyl and flakka are becoming more popular, the Thomas County drug squad said meth and marijuana are still the biggest problems they are fighting locally.

The GBI Crime Lab reported approximately 50 cases of fentanyl so far this year.

In the past four months, GBI agents said 17 overdose deaths involving the drug have been reported statewide.

