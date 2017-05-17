Law enforcement BBQ cook off very popular with competitive first responders

The 17th annual law enforcement cook off was held Wednesday, pitting Bar B Q teams made up of first responders from Dougherty and Lee Counties.

As part of law enforcement officer memorial week, first responders from the police, fire, and ems put on their cooking hats.

A friendly but spirited competition for law enforcement.

The cook off was judged by community members, including our very own Cade Fowler and myself.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says the cook off is something officers look forward to every year.

"We just want to you know we work together and we want to have an opportunity where this is just a way of kind of relaxing a little bit from our stressful environment," said Persley. "This is our way of putting each other on the back saying hey we're doing good things in the community.. Lets keep it up."



The Grand champion of the cook off for the second year in a row, The Drive By Smokers from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Second place went to Four Pigs and a Blanket, which is officers from the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit.

And third place was the Meat Medics, the team from the Dougherty County EMS.

The Winner of the Hot Wings category was the Drive By Smokers. The winner of the Ribs category was the Drive By Smokers. The winner of the Boston Butt category was the Smoke School Officers from the Dougherty County School Police.

And the winner of the Chicken category is Four Pigs In A Blanket, which is Albany Dougherty Drug Unit officers.

