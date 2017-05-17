Two more stand trial for 2013 double murder - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Two more stand trial for 2013 double murder

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Desmond Sadique Warren (SOURCE: Dougherty Co. jail) Desmond Sadique Warren (SOURCE: Dougherty Co. jail)
Harrell Lorenzo Hicks (SOURCE: Dougherty Co. jail) Harrell Lorenzo Hicks (SOURCE: Dougherty Co. jail)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Two suspects in a 2013 double murder on Albany’s southside were in court Wednesday.

Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks are on trial for the shooting death of William Davis and Desmond Williams.

It happened on Willard Avenue in March of 2013.

Jawaski Kennedy stood trial in October 2016 for his role in the shootings.

The other suspects in this case have not gone on trial because of scheduling conflicts.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.

If convicted, Hicks faces a number of charges, including felony murder.

