Students recognized for interest in education industry

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

One South Georgia High School wants to recognize students who are dedicating their futures to education. 

On Wednesday, Worth County High School held a 'Future Educators Signing Day.'

16 students signed a letter of commitment, saying they will devote their studies after graduation to pursuing a career in education. 

Assistant Principal Melissa Edwards says today's event mimics athletic signing days, but for future educators. 

"This is really exciting and different," said Edwards. "It brings a different career to the forefront.  Not just acknowledging athletics, but also academics."

The event was open up to students who are interested in any occupation within the education industry. 

This is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.

