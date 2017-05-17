Man air lifted after Lowndes Co. bus accident - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Man air lifted after Lowndes Co. bus accident

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A man was air lifted after an accident involving a Lowndes High School bus. (Source: WALB) A man was air lifted after an accident involving a Lowndes High School bus. (Source: WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

A man was air lifted after an accident involving a Lowndes High School bus.

It happened within the last hour at the entrance of the school.

A 62 year old man was hit and both of his legs were broken.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:17:24 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 17-18, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 17-18, 2017

    More >>

  • Students recognized for interest in education industry

    Students recognized for interest in education industry

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:06:23 GMT

    One South Georgia High School wants to recognize students who are dedicating their futures to education.

    More >>

    One South Georgia High School wants to recognize students who are dedicating their futures to education.

    More >>

  • One year later: The Rossman Dairy Road murders

    One year later: The Rossman Dairy Road murders

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:34:25 GMT
    Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, Reid Williams, and Jordan Croft. (Source: Facebook)Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, Reid Williams, and Jordan Croft. (Source: Facebook)

    Peacock is accused of shooting the victims then, investigators say, burning the house down in an attempt to cover up the crime.

    More >>

    Peacock is accused of shooting the victims then, investigators say, burning the house down in an attempt to cover up the crime.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly