Young woman dies in Lake Park crash

The Georgia State Patrol says that a 21 year old woman from Lake Park died this morning about 3:00, in the city limits of Lake Park, on North Main Street.

Kayla Jean Lewis, failed to stop at the intersection of South Main and Georgia State Route 7, and ran off the west side of the roadway.

Then the 2009 Nissan Maxima went off the east side of North Main Street at Collins Street and struck a tree in the rear passenger side.

It spun around and struck another tree on the driver's side door.

Timothy Huff, 18, from Valdosta, was a passenger, and survived.

Both were properly restrained, the GSP said.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10