Ben Hill Elementary students receive special weather lesson

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton shows the students what an anemometer does.
Fifth grade students learn about the different technology inside the storm tracker.
Andrew H. is a fifth grade student who wants to be a meteorologist when he grows up.
BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) -

5th grade students at Ben Hill Elementary School learned a lot about weather and forecasting this morning, thanks to a special guest.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton brought the storm tracker to Fitzgerald to teach students about severe weather safety and answer their weather questions. 

The students learned how tornadoes and hurricanes form, as well as how to recognize different fronts and air masses. 

Most importantly, the students were taught what to do if they are at home or school during a Tornado Warning.

"Today we saw instruments in the storm truck and we saw the anemometer, and we learned about weather and all about the tornadoes," said 5th grader Andrew Harper.  

The students said they are ready for summer break, but they are also excited to learn more about weather when school is back in session. 

