Missing Ocilla man found safe in Fitzgerald

The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office has found a man with special needs who has been missing since Monday.

The office issued a missing persons alert for Alphonso Shaw, who lives on Brushy Creek Road in Ocilla.

Shaw was found Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. in Fitzgerald.

The sheriff's office reported that Shaw is okay.

The sheriff said that Shaw is a Special Needs individual and resident of the SunnyDale Training Center in Ocilla.

Shaw decided he is ready to come home and is being transported by Irwin County deputies back to SunnyDale.

