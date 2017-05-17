Irwin sheriff issues alert for missing man

The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for Alphonso Shaw, who lives on Brushy Creek Road in Ocilla, GA.

The sheriff says that Shaw is a Special Needs individual and resident of the SunnyDale Training Center in Ocilla.

Shaw has been missing since Monday, and no foul play is suspected at this time, but they would like to locate him to check on his welfare.

He is 29 years old, 5' 09'', weighs 157 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Shaw was last seen on Monday, May 15, 2017 in Ocilla, Irwin County, GA.

If you can help authorities, call the sheriff at (229) 468-7459.

