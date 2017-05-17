City budget stalls over utility rate hikes

It appears there will be a revised City of Albany budget, following a round of one-on-one talks between Albany Utilities and city commissioners.

Several commissioners expressed concern over the proposed utility rate hikes.

Totaling less than eight-dollars for customers who use all five utilities affected by the rate increase, some commissioners think even a small amount will be tough for people, many whom are still recovering from damage caused by back-to-back storms in January.

"The city manager, along with the finance director, and some of the staff, have met with city commissioners, and are still meeting with city commissioners, trying to get what they would like to see changed, their recommendations, their input on what those changes will look like, if the increases are implemented," said Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight.

The City Manager is working on an updated budget, using the recommendations from the commissioners.

The proposed $272 million for Fiscal Year 2018 must be approved by June 30th.

