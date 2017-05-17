Heart Center gets accredited

Along with the accreditation, the heart center also received a new cardiac ultrasound machine. (Source: WALB)

The Dasher Heart Center at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta is now recognized by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.

The award recognizes the heart center's work with patients.

Along with the accreditation, the heart center also received a new cardiac ultrasound machine.

Staff members said the prestigious award and new equipment should make the community feel safe.

"So, quality is really important. We want to make sure that the doctor comes in and can see the image clearly without any questions about whether or not what they see is going to be accurate," said technical director Tom Gonzalez.

The new machine costs $60,000.

The hospital hopes to get 3 more in the future.

